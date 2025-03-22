RG Kar rape and murder: Four security guards on night duty questioned by CBI

Four security personnel, including two woman guards, who were posted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of August 8 were questioned at the CBI office on Friday.

On Thursday, four nurses posted at the nursing station at the emergency building that night were examined.

CBI officers said they were “not leaving any stones unturned” to ensure “every small aspect of the case” was covered. “We are asking for minute details of what happened that night. We are interrogating multiple witnesses to get a holistic view of the developments on August 8 night and August 9 morning,” said an officer.

On August 9, 2024, the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead in a seminar hall of the emergency building at RG Kar hospital.

Sanjay Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer then, was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10. He has been sentenced to life in prison.

The family of the slain doctor, however, are dissatisfied and have alleged that many others involved in the crime had been left out of the CBI probe.

An investigation is now on to ascertain the possible involvement of others.

CBI sources said their investigation had found that Roy first entered the trauma care building early on August 9 and came out soon after. He had entered the third floor of the emergency building shortly after 3am. He walked past the nursing station, not far from the seminar hall.

The two male security guards who were questioned on Friday were posted in the trauma care building on August 8 night. They had been questioned earlier as well, sources said. “We are also trying to verify some of the statements made by the doctor’s parents,” said an officer.