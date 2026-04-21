Research honours need at least two teachers with PhD degrees: CU to affiliated colleges

Calcutta University told principals of affiliated colleges on Monday that for an undergraduate student to pursue honours with research during their fourth year, the relevant department must have at least two teachers with PhD degrees.

The UGC (University Grants Commission) requires that there be at least two PhD holders within a department for a student to be allowed to undertake honours with research.

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"The vice-chancellor said he will not deviate from what the UGC has mandated. He asked the college heads about the availability of PhD teachers in their institutions. The VC told us that if a student wants to pursue honours with research, the college must inform the candidate whether the department has two teachers with PhDs," said Siuli Sarkar, the principal of Lady Brabourne College.

"If the department does not fulfil the criteria, the student will graduate with just an honours degree," Sarkar said.

In the four-year UG programme, a student can exit at the end of the third year with a "graduated with a major" degree.

CU regulations state that students obtaining a CGPA of 75% after the first six semesters "may opt for honours with a research degree course in the 7th and 8th semesters".

Students with a CGPA less than 75% may pursue an honours degree only.

Students pursuing a four-year bachelor's degree (single major with research course) are required to undertake research projects under the guidance of a faculty member.

The students are required to complete the research in the 7th and 8th semesters.

"The condition set by the UGC has to be complied with," VC Ashutosh Ghosh said.

Natasha Dasgupta, the principal of Vidyasagar College, said the VC proposed on Monday that if a student does not find the required infrastructure to pursue an honours with research in a particular college, the candidate can migrate to another CU-affiliated college with the facilities.

"There are legal issues which would have to be resolved before this can be implemented," said VC Ghosh.