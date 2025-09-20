MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 September 2025

Regent Park gangrape: Second and prime accused arrested from Deshapriya Park area

Debangshu Biswas works as a Bhoomi Sahayak in the Block Land Revenue Officer’s (BLRO) office in Bishnupur, South 24-Parganas, and had been missing since the incident was reported on September 6. He is the second person to be arrested in the case

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 20.09.25, 07:11 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A 28-year-old state government official was arrested early on Friday morning in Deshapriya Park for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old college student at his birthday party in Regent Park earlier this month.

Debangshu Biswas works as a Bhoomi Sahayak in the Block Land Revenue Officer’s (BLRO) office in Bishnupur, South 24-Parganas, and had been missing since the incident was reported on September 6. He is the second person to be arrested in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman had named Biswas and another man, Chandan Malik, in her complaint. Malik, who had brought the woman to Biswas’s home for the party, was arrested on September 9 at Burdwan railway station. Since the complaint was lodged, both accused fled Bengal to avoid arrest.

“Debangshu Biswas has been missing since the incident. He was arrested early on Friday in front of 24B Deshapriya Park Road,” said Kolkata Police deputy commissioner (south west division) Rahul De.

While Malik had escaped to Bihar, he was caught when he returned to Burdwan station. Biswas evaded the police by travelling through Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi before returning to Calcutta.

The two were produced before the court on Friday and remanded in police custody till September 22.

During the investigation, the police learned that Malik was the woman’s former friend, and the woman only knew Biswas through him. Investigators also found that Malik and Biswas received financial and logistical support from Malik’s aunt’s family, who allegedly helped them flee the state.

“We found that a family was helping the men financially. We zeroed in on the phone transactions and froze their bank accounts. A suo motu case has been started against Malik’s aunt and her family,” said an officer.

RELATED TOPICS

Regent Park Gangrape Deshapriya Park Kolkata Police Birthday Celebration
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Interlocutor for six governments': Yasin Malik's claims in Kashmir peace process

Malik further claims to have had dialogues with senior RSS leaders, and says two Shankaracharyas made multiple visits to his home in Srinagar and held news conferences with him
IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan
Quote left Quote right

6,000 fraudulent deletion attempts looks clearly like organized racket. Do not trivialise this

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT