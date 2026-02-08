‘Red tap water’ sparks health scare at IIT Kharagpur, students raise safety concerns

Kharagpur: Students at IIT Kharagpur have raised concerns about the high levels of iron present in the water at the Nalanda complex, where regular classes take place.

Awaaz, the student media body of the campus, posted a video on its Facebook page on Friday, showing dark, red water flowing from a washroom tap of the complex.

A student said that the problem started over a week ago. The students had alerted the students' union, popularly known as the Technology Students Gymkhana.

"Close to 3,000 students go to the complex to attend classes. The unhygienic water there could pose a health risk," said an undergraduate student.

"Hopefully, the TSG will take it up with the IIT administration," he said.

The student said they were not facing any such issues in their hostels.

The students' media body wrote on its Facebook page: "The expectation of clear water often contrasts with the reality of ageing infrastructure. There is a notable irony in transitioning from a lecture on advanced water treatment to a sink filled with sediment and oxidised iron."

"The deep reddish hues resulting from the pipes serve as a startling visual, providing a wake-up call, highlighting the persistent gap between theoretical engineering excellence and the complexities of maintaining a vast campus water supply," the post says.

IIT Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty said: "Since the water supply system is old, we are changing the pipelines on a war footing."