Real-life experiences make way into lessons through a field trip to tribal village

A CBSE school has already initiated the process to connect classroom learning with real-life experiences through project-based activities, field trips, and skill development.

Several other schools plan to integrate it into their curricula from the next academic session, they said.

At Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Class VI students visited a tribal village on the outskirts of the East Kolkata Wetlands and interacted with the residents to understand their customs, culture, and crafts.

The project combined social studies, language, art and technology.

“We design projects to ensure complete hands-on learning. Art is not taught in isolation; it is used to understand the future while being mapped to heritage....Through these projects, our students learned about communities that live through subsistence farming, are industrious, and possess strong martial arts skills despite having limited amenities,” said Anjana Saha, principal, Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

The interaction helped break perceptions about the tribal community and highlighted how their youth are exploring diverse opportunities.

“Their skills are not limited to drumming or craft-making alone. Many are pursuing higher education, studying technology, and entering various fields, moving towards a more progressive and inclusive future,” Saha added.

During the exchange, students from Boynala village near the wetlands were invited to the school’s Park Circus campus, where they showcased their talents, including Raibeshe, a folk martial dance.

“Projects are no longer about using printed cutouts. Real-life interactions enrich students and leave a lasting impact,” said a teacher.

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has asked schools to implement competency-based education and link it with various skills from Classes VI to VIII.

Both The Newtown School and Sushila Birls Girls’ School have prepared a roadmap to implement the skill training and interdisciplinary education.

“We are starting with two labs, one junior science lab and the other innovation and ideation lab for senior school. These will create more opportunities for students to ideate and innovate,” said Satabdi Bhattacharjee, principal, The Newtown School. She is the master trainer for the skills project who has been trained by the CBSE.

Such projects and activities help children to think differently from an early age, said Koeli Dey, principal of Sushila Birla Girls’ School.

“When a student is trained in skills, he or she automatically becomes more employable. Implementing these with the curriculum might look like a task now but in the long run it will be beneficial for children because it would reduce the gap between education and employability,” said Dey.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is planning to overhaul the curriculum from pre-school to Class VIII, bringing in real-life experiences into the classroom.

The revamped curriculum is expected to be rolled out in phases from the 2026-27 academic year, the CISCE has said.