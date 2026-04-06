Rain eases hot and humid weather, Met office alerts of enhanced thunderstorms ahead

A wet spell brought relief from the hot and humid conditions that had persisted for much of last week.

The Met office issued an enhanced thunderstorm alert for Bengal from April 5 to 9.

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Calcuttans woke up to a cloudy sky on Sunday. The conditions were breezy. Light, intermittent showers were reported across the city in the afternoon.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 36.1° Celsius, 1.5° degrees above normal.

On Sunday, the overcast conditions dragged the maximum down to 30.8° Celsius, almost four notches below normal.

A trough runs from the Gangetic Bengal to Telangana across Chhattisgarh at 0.9km above mean sea level.

A Western Disturbance is active, and another is expected to emerge on Tuesday.

“Due to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, enhanced thunderstorm activity is likely till April 9,” said a Met official.

In Calcutta and the rest of Bengal, the intensity of the rain and winds is likely to peak on April 7 and 8, said the official.

“On April 7 and 8, tall and powerful thunderclouds are likely to trigger rain and unleash powerful winds,” said the official.

The Met bulletin has predicted “thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 50-60kmph) in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts on April 7 and 8.

In the remaining parts of south Bengal, including Calcutta, the wind speed is expected to reach 50kmph, said the bulletin.

Many Calcuttans stepped out on Sunday as the weather turned pleasant.

Several groups were seen playing cricket across pockets of the Maidan.

Mohammad Yasim, 26, a resident of Kidderpore who came with his team of 11, said the weather was ideal for playing a match.

“After a long time, the weather is quite good. We often come here on Sundays, but the heat is unbearable until late afternoon,” said Yasim, a right-hand batsman.

A modest crowd was also seen outside the north gate of the Victoria Memorial.

Nidhi Agarwal, who came from Golpark, said the weather finally allowed people to step out comfortably.

“It’s been a week since we could barely step out to visit somewhere because of the humid weather. Today, finally stepping out feels comfortable,” she said.