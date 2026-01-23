MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 23 January 2026

Purbachal Utsab marks 27th year with music tribute to senior citizens

Community festival features songs, poetry and resident performances as elderly members are felicitated during a special evening at the Purbachal community centre

Shatadipa Bhattacharya Published 23.01.26, 05:53 AM
Resident Tapan Saha sings at Purbachal community hall.

Resident Tapan Saha sings at Purbachal community hall. Picture by Shatadipa Bhattacharya

Residents of Purbachal celebrated the 27th edition of Purbachal Utsab at their community centre with performances by both local and guest artists.

The sixth day of the seven-day-long festival was dedicated to senior citizens. Artist Mita Paul entertained the audience by singing a variety of songs like Muktir mandir sopan tole, Suhana safar and Coffee house-er shei adda. “Everyone present here is special, and hopefully with my music, you all can have a wonderful time,” said Paul, before beginning another number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents aged above 70 years were felicitated by Minu Das Chakraborty, councillor and chairperson of Purbachal’s central committee, that organised the event.

“Every year, these seven days are like a cultural festival for us. We enjoy the variety of performances. I may not be able to visit every day, but I come at least three or four days,” said Reba Majumdar, a resident of Cluster III for more than 40 years.

Resident Tapan Saha was happy he got a chance to perform before others. “The ambience is beautiful, and I’m having a great time. A Shyamal Mitra song seems perfect for the day, so I shall sing Ei sundor prithibi,” said the 73-year-old.

Krishna Choudhury recited a self-composed poem on Tagore. “Tagore is such a beautiful part of our lives that we cannot overlook him on any occasion,” said the Cluster III resident, before commencing her performance.

The festival concluded on January 12.

RELATED TOPICS

Salt Lake
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Silent India skips US President's Davos show, stays away from Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Nineteen countries, including Pakistan, turned up for the launch of the Board of Peace amid apprehensions that the US President could use it to create an alternative to the United Nations that he has often railed against
Banu Mushtaq (right) in conversation with Chinki Sinha at the Kolkata Literary Meet at the Alipore Museum on Thursday evening.
Quote left Quote right

I am not a writer. I am a Muslim woman writer. That tag always haunts me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT