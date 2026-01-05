Principals of Anglo-Indian schools to discuss technology, AI at annual conference

Principals of Anglo-Indian schools from across the country will gather in the city for the annual conference of the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools in India on Monday.

The participating schools are “legacy schools” — all nearly 100 years old.

During the three-day conference, the principals will brainstorm on strategies to navigate the technological revolution shaping education today.

Leading with legacy and igniting innovation in education is the theme of the conference, hosted by the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools in India (AHASI), Bengal branch, in collaboration with the association’s central body.

The venue for the event is La Martiniere for Girls.

“Anglo Indian schools played a pivotal role in shaping generations of students in excellent education and contributions in various folds of society. We hope to continue this with the changes that are happening in the present era, but simultaneously be rooted in our legacy,” said Rupkatha Sarkar, the president of the Bengal chapter and principal, La Martiniere for Girls.

The schools are working hard to keep pace with the advancement in technology and AI while maintaining their excellence, a principal said.

There will be deliberations on learning made more engaging through AI-enabled curriculum, the significance of Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, awareness on cyber crime and cyber safety and a session on mental health and well-being.

Addressing principals on Monday would be Joseph Emmanuel, the chief executive and secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Calcutta last hosted the annual conference in January 2020.

The Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, Baldwin Girls’ High School and Baldwin Boys’ High School from Bengaluru, Auckland House School, Shimla, All Saints’ College, Nanital are some of the schools whose heads would join the conference this year in Calcutta.