Primary school teacher’s transfer barred by Calcutta High Court

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of Calcutta High Court on Monday barred the district primary school council of East Midnapore from transferring a school teacher.

A lawyer for Nilanjana Maity, the primary teacher, said the court disallowed

the transfer because the council was not constituted democratically.

Lawyer Firdaus Shamim said although Justice Biswajit Basu of the same court stayed the transfer order issued by the council chairperson earlier, the council secretary again ordered the transfer of Maity on the ground that her school had surplus teachers.

The fresh transfer order was challenged before the court of Justice Bharadwaj.

The court order says: “The impugned transfer order dated 07.07.25 is set aside. She should be allowed to continue at her school without any prejudice to her rights.”

The judge said that the transfer was “bereft of any reason” and against the principle of “natural justice”.

“The court said the council was non-existent as it was not constituted following norms. It should have representatives of panchayats, municipality and other democratically elected bodies. But during the time of the Trinamool Congress government, chairpersons, who are local TMC leaders run the councils. Therefore, any transfer order constituted by such an undemocratic body stands invalid,” alleged Shamim.

An official of the state primary education board said they were awaiting a copy of the formal court order.