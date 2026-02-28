MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Earthquake cracks 40-foot stretch of road in Behala's Parnasree, KMC engineers visit site

The cracks, mostly running down the middle of the road, raised concern among residents of the area, many of whom came out of their homes in alarm

Subhajoy Roy Published 28.02.26, 06:18 AM
Office-goers outside a Salt Lake tower after the tremors on Friday

Cracks appeared on a 40-foot stretch of Sagar Manna Road in Behala's Parnasree on Friday afternoon, following the earthquake.

The cracks, mostly running down the middle of the road, raised concern among residents of the area, many of whom came out of their homes in alarm.

A team of engineers from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) visited the site.

According to KMC sources, the guardwall of a nearby water body gave way, likely due to the tremors from the earthquake, which in turn caused the cracks to form on the road.

“The guardwall of the adjacent water body failed, possibly because of the tremors. It seems that the cracks on the road developed upon impact as the guardwall collapsed. The soil under the road shifted, causing the cracks,” said a KMC engineer.

Restoration work has begun. “We will build a new guardwall, as the old one is bent towards the water and cannot be repaired. There are apartments along the road, and we will ensure there is no further damage to the road,” said a KMC official.

Officers from Parnasree police station also visited the site.

KMC sources said that a project to lay a top bituminous layer on this stretch of road, in Ward 132, had been completed only on Thursday night.

Earthquake Tremors KMC Behala
