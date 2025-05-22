Police officer put off duty over ‘bribe’ and civic volunteer sent on leave after video

An officer of Baranagar police station was “closed” on Wednesday and a civic volunteer of the same police station was sent on leave over allegations that the duo were extorting truck drivers on the Belgharia Expressway.

In police parlance, “closing an officer” means he would not be given any duty but he would have to report to work till cleared of the charges levelled against him.

A purported video, released on social media on Tuesday, showed a woman rebuking the officer, seated inside a police vehicle and the civic volunteer waiting outside, for allegedly collecting money from a section of lorry drivers on the Belgharia

Expressway.

The video, which went viral soon after it was uploaded, showed the woman walking up to the officer and asking him why the police were allegedly stopping vehicles to collect money illegally.

The woman, a resident of Baguihati, was travelling to Dakshineswar from the airport in a private car and was accompanied by her office colleague.

On the face of the woman’s verbal attack and relentless questioning, the civic volunteer was seen breaking down into tears and trying to touch her feet.

The officer was also seen pleading with folded hands.

Within minutes of the video going viral, there was public outrage, and a section of netizens demanded accountability from the cops.

On Wednesday, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate closed the police officer and said it was done to facilitate an investigation against him based on the allegations.

In the aftermath of the incident, Barrackpore commissionerate launched a helpline — 9874447929 — to report similar untoward incidents.

Senior officers also urged citizens to report unethical acts and said necessary legal actions would follow if the allegations were found to be true.

“We understand that the video was posted to spread social awareness. A departmental proceeding has been initiated against the concerned officer and the civic volunteer has been sent on leave,” an officer of the police commissionerate said.