Physical presence waived for former JU student Hindol Mazumdar at court hearings

The additional chief judicial magistrate court in Alipore granted permission on Friday to Hindol Mazumdar, a PhD candidate and former student of Jadavpur University, to skip his physical appearance at the hearings.

A lawyer representing Mazumdar, who was arrested at the Delhi airport in August 2025, following allegations of plotting an attack on education minister Bratya Basu on the JU campus, had appealed for the exemption.

“Your petitioner is a research scholar pursuing research abroad, and his assignments are regular and frequent.... He is unable to fly frequently from Spain to India,” read the petition placed by lawyer Sibasish Pattanayak.

The JU alumnus came from Spain to attend the hearing at the Alipore court on Friday.

“We told the court that Mazumdar was ready to appear online and that, being the advocate on record, I could represent Mazumdar during the hearings,” said Pattanayak.

The police are yet to file a chargesheet in the case.