Peerless Hospital to open cancer care centre with 170 beds by mid-April of 2026

An oncology centre with 170 beds will be commissioned at the Peerless Hospital by mid-April, Jayanta Roy, the managing director of Peerless Group, said on Tuesday.

The 11-storey building will have about three floors dedicated to cancer treatment, while the remaining floors will be used for other clinical services.

The oncology centre — Sunil Kanti Roy Institute of Oncology Services — will offer medical, surgical and radiation oncology, along with diagnostics, said an official. Peerless does not currently provide radiation oncology and diagnostic services.

The new institute is being set up at a cost of ₹500 crore.

Officials said they have already recruited 14 senior consultants for the oncology centre and recruitment of 30 more consultants is underway. “We will also need many residential medical officers and other doctors. The recruitment process is underway. The training of other staff who will be crucial to run the oncology centre is also underway,” said an official of Peerless.

“We want to throw open the integrated oncology centre by mid-April. It will have all facilities needed for cancer treatment,” Roy said on the sidelines of a programme at the hospital on Monday where a stretch of road leading to the hospital from EM Bypass was named after Sunil Kanti Roy, Jayanta’s father and former MD of Peerless Group.

Mayor Firhad Hakim was present for the ceremonial renaming of the road.

The existing Peerless hospital at Panchasayar, off EM Bypass, has 500 beds. The new oncology centre will have 170 beds. Peerless also operates a 250-bed hospital in Guwahati and has acquired a hospital in Barasat, which is being expanded into a 130-bed hospital.

“Soon, we will be a hospital with nearly 1,100 beds across all our units,” Roy told Metro.

Peerless opened a 250-bed hospital in Guwahati in July, following its acquisition of the Barasat hospital last year.

“There is still a huge demand-supply gap in the health sector. Even if ten more hospitals are set up, there will be no dearth of patients. If my hospital is providing good services and care, there is no reason to be afraid of more hospitals coming up. In fact, more competition will help the sector,” Roy said.