One held over attack on jewellery unit

A group of men barged into a jewellery manufacturing unit in Baranagar in the city's north on Wednesday and thrashed the owner and his employees. One of the attackers has been arrested.

Purported CCTV footage of the room where the assault took place showed three men sitting inside. One of them, in a dhoti, is seen sitting with his face towards an idol of Lord Vishwakarma. The other two are sitting casually, and the other is fiddling with a mobile phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suddenly, there is a violent knock on the door, and within seconds, the door gives way. Three men, one of them armed with a wooden log, storm the room and start beating the men inside.

The men try to run but are caught up and beaten up.

Based on a complaint lodged by the unit's employees, a case was lodged against the attackers on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, the attackers came with the intention to assault the owner and his associates because of an old grudge,” said an officer of the Baranagar police station.

The police are now looking for others identified from the CCTV footage.

According to sources, the unit was closed for Vishwakarma Puja on Wednesday, but the employees and the owner were inside.

The incident was only a reminder of how frequent and fearless such attacks have become in Calcutta. The ferocity of the assault suggested the impunity of the attackers.

A few days ago, three men, including a law student, were arrested for allegedly opening fire in the air for “fun” on BT Road.