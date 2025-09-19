MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 September 2025

One held over attack on jewellery unit

Purported CCTV footage of the room where the assault took place showed three men sitting inside. One of them, in a dhoti, is seen sitting with his face towards an idol of Lord Vishwakarma. The other two are sitting casually, and the other is fiddling with a mobile phone

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 19.09.25, 09:40 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A group of men barged into a jewellery manufacturing unit in Baranagar in the city's north on Wednesday and thrashed the owner and his employees. One of the attackers has been arrested.

Purported CCTV footage of the room where the assault took place showed three men sitting inside. One of them, in a dhoti, is seen sitting with his face towards an idol of Lord Vishwakarma. The other two are sitting casually, and the other is fiddling with a mobile phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suddenly, there is a violent knock on the door, and within seconds, the door gives way. Three men, one of them armed with a wooden log, storm the room and start beating the men inside.

The men try to run but are caught up and beaten up.

Based on a complaint lodged by the unit's employees, a case was lodged against the attackers on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, the attackers came with the intention to assault the owner and his associates because of an old grudge,” said an officer of the Baranagar police station.

The police are now looking for others identified from the CCTV footage.

According to sources, the unit was closed for Vishwakarma Puja on Wednesday, but the employees and the owner were inside.

The incident was only a reminder of how frequent and fearless such attacks have become in Calcutta. The ferocity of the assault suggested the impunity of the attackers.

A few days ago, three men, including a law student, were arrested for allegedly opening fire in the air for “fun” on BT Road.

RELATED TOPICS

Jewellery Shop Violence
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Phoney' pleas to delete voters: EC withheld evidence from cops, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said in a TED-style presentation that unknown people had used mobile phones registered in other states to file 6,018 name-deletion applications relating to Karnataka’s Aland Assembly constituency
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan
Quote left Quote right

Operation Sindoor heralded new kind of warfare, & ensured India beat Pakistan decisively

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT