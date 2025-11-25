One error in 2017 question paper, not 47: Calcutta High Court slams TET petitioners

The state primary education board told Calcutta High Court on Monday that an expert committee appointed by the court had found only one erroneous question in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 paper.

Delivering his order based on the committee’s report, Justice Biswajit Basu criticised the petitioners and their lawyers for “wasting the court’s time” and attempting to “disrupt” the recruitment process by repeatedly “lodging false cases”.

TET is conducted to shortlist candidates for the appointment of teachers at the primary level (Classes 1 to V) in government-aided schools.

The petitioners had alleged that 23 questions in TET 2017, held in January 2021, were incorrect. They also claimed that TET 2022, conducted in December 2022, had 24 wrong questions. Taken together, they demanded that marks be awarded to candidates for answering these 47 allegedly incorrect questions.

The expert committee, comprising subject teachers from Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and Visva-Bharati, found no errors in the TET 2022 paper. It had submitted its report in a sealed envelope on November 22. The court forwarded the report to the board for review before delivering its judgment.

“You are not only wasting the valuable time of the court. You are trying to disturb the entire recruitment process by lodging false cases repeatedly. These people are only helping a section of lawyers make crores of rupees,” Justice Basu said, criticising the petitioners and their counsel.

The board’s counsel said it was ready to award an extra mark to candidates who had attempted the single erroneous question in TET 2017. Justice Basu directed the board to upload its decision on the official website.

Board president Gautam Paul said: “We will comply with the court order.”

An education department official said: “The primary schools are suffering due to a shortage of teachers. Monday’s judgment will give an impetus to the recruitment process.”