NIA raids 15 spots in Kolkata in CRPF officer ‘espionage’ case linked to Pakistan

Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search operations here to find alleged links to Moti Ram Jat, a Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector, with Pakistan intelligence officers.

Jat was arrested last week in Delhi for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan intelligence officers in exchange for money.

The agency said the accused had been involved in espionage activities since

2023.

Separate teams went to 15 locations in the city as part of nationwide raids.

The teams went to shops and establishments in Ekbalpore, Park Circus, Kidderpore and Mominpore to collect evidence and seize materials linked to the alleged activities of Jat.

Sources said the raids were based on inputs from Delhi following Jat’s interrogation.

In Ekbalpore, the team arrived at the office of a

travel agency, which also does money transfers, and spoke

to the owner for several

hours.

A man, who was at the office when the officers arrived, said the NIA team wanted to know about specific money transfers carried out in 2024.

“The officers seized my mobile phone and searched for details of a money transfer, which they couldn’t find. They wanted to know about a money transfer that was carried out in April 2024,” said the man. He said he was the owner of the office and did not want to be named.

“They finally found three transactions they were looking for from our records. These were third-party money transfers to accounts in Indian banks. No transaction to any financial institution in Pakistan was found,” he added.

Before leaving, the team seized three mobile phones and a laptop from the office and asked the owner to meet the officers at the NIA office in Salt Lake on Monday.

Another team went to a hotel in Park Circus and detained a security guard for questioning.

Sources said the NIA officers were looking for suspicious transactions carried out in accounts allegedly linked to Jat.

Sources said the CRPF assistant sub-inspector was transferred from Pahalgam six days before the attack on tourists there on April 22.

The NIA is now probing whether he had any links to the terror attack that killed 26

civilians.