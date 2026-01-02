New year new hobbies: Stamps, coins, books and bird watching offer timeless joy

Philately: Stamps & more

Gather supplies: You don’t need much to begin. A basic stamp album, a pair of stamp tongs (tweezers) to handle stamps carefully and a magnifying glass are ideal starting points.

Source stamps: Even till the 90s, one could have built a handy collection starting with the stamps on the mail that you or your relatives received at home. But with letters becoming scarce, or couriered, there are other ways to source stamps. Head to the local post office. If the stamps look uninspiring (there is a high chance they would as most counters stock what are called the run-of-the-mill definitive stamps), plan a trip to the philatelic bureau on the ground floor of the General Post Office (GPO) in Dalhousie Square (shut on Sundays). India brings out a variety of fascinating commemorative stamps which are kept in stock for sale to philatelists there. But what you get will differ with each visit as the stamps they sell are printed to mark a specific occasion and are not reprinted once they are sold out. New ones on other occasions are made available. If you want to collect India-specific stamps, you can open a philately deposit account with the philatelic bureau of India Post. Depending on the amount you deposit, they will mail you mint (uncancelled) copies of new releases round the year. Other than stamps, there are miniature sheets, brochures, first-day covers as well that they bring out. If you want to collect just one kind — say only first-day covers — you can leave an instruction at the counter to that effect. You can also choose specific themes — like nature, cultural heritage, flora, sports, personalities etc. — and they will mail the philatelic products that relate to your chosen theme. The mails are sent every two or three months along with a balance sheet of the amount remaining in your account. Ask your parents to open you an account with Rs 500 or so.

Visit the India Post stall at the upcoming Book Fair, starting on January 22, at Central Park.

Join the community: India has a vibrant philatelic community. Look for local stamp clubs or online forums. The India Post website (https://postagestamps.gov.in/) provides excellent resources and information on current and commemorative Indian stamps.

Organise and document: Use your album to organise your stamps by country, theme, or year. Researching the stories behind each stamp adds depth to your collection.

Numismatics: Coins & notes

Foreign coins and currency notes

Numismatics, the study and collection of currency (coins, tokens, paper money), is a fascinating way to connect with the past. Coins are tangible pieces of history, reflecting the art, economy and politics of the eras in which they were minted.

Go Indian or foreign

The study of India’s coins offers a unique lens into the subcontinent’s rich and complex history — from the Mauryan Empire and the Mughal era to colonial times and modern India. The hobby helps develop an appreciation for history and an eye for value.

With foreign travel becoming more common, another way is to collect currency of other countries for a lesson in geography and basic administration. For instance, you can tell if a country is a monarchy if a coin bears the head of a king or queen. The country’s icons also find place on the currency notes. Just as ours bear the illustration of Gandhiji, you find Nelson Mandela in South African notes.

Examine your change: The simplest way to begin is by looking closely at the coins you receive daily. You might be surprised by the variety of years and mint marks you encounter. If you get older coins or currency notes which are still in circulation, preserve the ones in better condition. Also collect the commemorative coins which have a special occasion mentioned on one side and both the Ashoka lion and the denomination on the other side.

Learn the basics: Familiarise yourself with basic terminology like “mint mark” and “condition” (e.g., “fine,” “uncirculated”). Pick up, for instance, how to tell which mint a coin came out from as each of the four national mints carry a signature mark. To identify the mint of an Indian coin, check for a small symbol (diamond, dot, or star) or a blank space located beneath the year on the coin’s reverse (tail) side. The Mumbai mint uses a diamond, Hyderabad a star, Noida a dot, and Calcutta has no mark.

Visit the museum: A visit to the RBI Monetary Museum (at 8, Council House Street Lal Dighi, Dalhousie Square) can be a great place to start your learning journey. Tours are offered on the hour on advance online registration. (Shut on Monday. Adults require government-issued photo identity cards.) The museum showcases the journey of the Indian coin from barter to digital currency, and even has interactive exhibits.

Safe storage: Protect your collection with appropriate coin holders and albums. Avoid touching the surface of the coins directly; handle them by their edges. Albums are available at large-format bookstores like Starmark or can be ordered online.

Connect with collectors: Join a local coin club or find online communities to trade coins, share knowledge, and learn from experienced numismatists. The Numismatic Society of Calcutta holds an annual exhibition cum sale every winter over a weekend. This is a great place to meet senior collectors and also buy albums, coins, currency notes and other collectibles, including stamps. This year’s edition was held a fortnight ago on VIP Road. Look out for the next edition.

Book collecting

Some popular autobiographies

Winter afternoons are perfect for curling up with a good book. Beyond simply reading, you can develop a profound and rewarding hobby: book collecting. It combines a love for literature with the thrill of the hunt. It’s not just about accumulating books; it’s about curating a personal library that reflects your interests.

Identify your favourite topic: Start by collecting books on a specific subject you love, such as fantasy novels, classic literature, films, sports or books by a favourite author. This focus helps guide your collection. Those who love cricket can start with classics like Idols and Sunny Days by Sunil Gavaskar. Also on your racks should be Playing It My Way by Sachin Tendulkar, No Spin by Shane Warne and Sultan: A Memoir by Wasim Akram. If you love the game, enhance your idea about its evolution with Beyond A Boundary by CLR James and A Corner of A Foreign Field by Ramachandra Guha. For tennis fans, Open by Andre Agassi is a must-have. Also popular as autobiographies are Rafa: My Story by Rafael Nadal and Unstoppable: My Life so far by Maria Sharapova.

Learn the lingo: Understand terms like “first edition,” “signed copy,” and “dust jacket.” The condition of a book significantly affects its collectability and value.

Explore bookstores: Browse local bookstores and second-hand shops in College Street or Gol Park. These places are treasure troves for unique finds. Visit the upcoming Book Fair at Central Park. If you are lucky, you can meet the author at the events in the central auditorium or the publisher’s stall and get your copy signed.

Care for your collection: Store books properly to protect them from dust, moisture, and direct sunlight. Catalogue them alphabetically or according to the author or the subject.

Bird watching

Banabitan is a good spot for bird watching. Sudeshna Banerjee

Bird watching, or birding, is a peaceful, outdoor hobby that brings you closer to nature. Central Park and Eco Park are wonderful places to get started before you venture to Santragachhi jheel in Howrah or farther away, the bird sanctuaries in Bharatpur (Rajasthan) or Chillika Lake (Odisha).Seeing a rare migratory bird in its natural habitat in these winter months is an exhilarating experience.

Basic gear: A good pair of binoculars is the main requirement. A field guide to Indian birds (or a bird identification app) is also essential. If you want to take pictures, get a camera with a high zoom capability. For beginners, Canon PowerShot SX 60 is a good start.

Stay aware: Early mornings and late afternoons are the best times to spot birds. Learn common bird calls and their behaviour. Maintain a respectful distance and avoid disturbing the birds or their habitat.

Document your findings: Head to Banabitan. Tickets cost Rs 10 from 5am to 9am. Keep a bird-watching journal to note down the species you see, their location and the date. Species you might come across include kingfishers, storks and waders, ducks, passerines and raptors. Learn their types by studying online. The website of Birdwatchers’ Society (birdwatcherssociety.org), which has its office at DB 75, offers a checklist of the commonly spotted birds in Bengal.

Phillumeny: Matchboxes minus sticks

Matchbox labels

Collecting matchboxes and matchbox labels, known as phillumeny, is an accessible and visually rich hobby that offers a unique snapshot into art, history, and culture. Unlike stamp or coin collecting, it generally requires minimal investment and can be a rewarding way to document your travels and personal experiences.

Choose a theme: Focusing on a specific theme provides direction and makes the hobby more manageable. Potential themes include:

l Geographic locations (e.g., specific cities, countries you’ve visited)

l Subject matter (e.g., hotels, animals, modes of transport)

l Unique or artistic designs (India, for instance, has a large number of matchboxes bearing different numbers.)

Acquire your first pieces: You can find matchboxes and matchbooks in various places. The kitchen or the thakur ghor would be good places to start or the table of a smoker’s room if there is one in your family. During your travels, keep an eye out for matchboxes on sale in streetcorner shops. Brands often differ from state to state.

l If you want to focus on specific eras (e.g. 1940s-1960s), get on online auction sites, like eBay.

Preserve and document: Proper care is essential to maintain value.

l Remove matches: For safety and easier storage, most collectors remove the matches.

l Flatten: Matchbook covers and cardboard matchboxes (“skillets”) can be carefully unfolded at the jointing edge and pressed flat. Never cut the striking surface or the cover itself, as this reduces value.

l Document: Write the date and place you found the item in pencil on the inside to add personal context and value.

l Store properly: Keep your collection in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and humidity. Use high-quality, acid-free paper and protective plastic sleeves in a binder for mounting.

l Connect with the community: Joining clubs, such as the British Matchbox Label and Bookmatch Society, can provide access to valuable resources, expert guidance, and trading opportunities. Engaging with other phillumenists will enhance your enjoyment and help you grow your collection.