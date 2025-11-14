New Town murder case: Video links BDO’s aide to killing of the jeweller

Police probing the death of jeweller Swapan Kamilla in New Town have reportedly found a purported video on the phone of one of the accused, Raju Dhali, which confirms the presence of Sajal Sarkar at the scene of the crime on October 28, when Kamilla was killed, sources said.

Sarkar, a resident of Siliguri, was arrested on Wednesday based on the purported video footage and the statement of the accused men who are already in custody in connection with Kamilla’s murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bidhannagar police brought Sarkar to Calcutta and produced him before a court in the city on Thursday.

The police had sought his custody, which was allowed by the court. Sarkar has been remanded in police custody for 12 days.

Earlier, Raju Dhali, the driver of Rajganj BDO Prasant Barman, and Tufan Thapa, an acquaintance of the BDO, were arrested in connection with the jeweller’s death. Sarkar is also said to be known to the BDO.

Sources said preliminary inquiry and collection of electronic evidence have led the cops to believe that there were at least six persons involved in the assault and murder of the jeweller.

After Dhali and Thapa, Sarkar was the third person to have been arrested in this case.

The police said they wanted Sarkar’s custody to carry out reconstruction of the crime and to interrogate him in the presence of the other two accused, who are in police custody. The police prayer was allowed.

Also Read Jeweller murder: 1 more held from Siliguri

Kamilla, whose body was found in an abandoned stretch in New Town on October 29, was allegedly kidnapped from his jewellery workshop at Duttabad in Salt Lake on October 28. His family had alleged that BDO Barman was looking for him after he came to know that gold ornaments stolen from his house had been handed over to Kamilla.

BDO Barman had refuted all allegations against him and claimed that this was a conspiracy to malign his reputation.

Barman had also said that he was “ready to cooperate” if the police called him for interrogation.

Sources in the police said they were in the process of collating all evidence.