Jeweller murder: 1 more held from Siliguri

Police arrested a man from Siliguri on Wednesday in connection with

the murder of jeweller Swapan Kamilla, whose body was found in New Town on October 29, taking the total number of arrests to three in this case.

The police identified the arrested accused as Sajal Sarkar.

Sources said the police have found direct links between Sarkar and Kamilla’s death.

Earlier, they had arrested Raju Dhali, a driver of Rajganj BDO Prasanta Barman, and Tufan Thapa, one of the BDO’s acquaintances.

The accused duo reportedly told the police that six persons were involved

in murdering Kamilla, including five from north Bengal.

Kamilla, whose body was found in an abandoned stretch in New Town on October 29, was allegedly kidnapped from his jewellery workshop at Duttabad in Salt Lake on October 28.

His family alleged that BDO Barman was looking for him after he came to know that gold ornaments stolen from his house had been handed over to Kamilla.

Earlier, the police said Ashoke Kar, a dog trainer, told them that he had stolen ornaments from Barman’s house around four months ago and that the BDO had beaten up Kamilla and him inside a building in New Town on October 28.

BDO Barman has refuted all allegations against him and said that this was a conspiracy to malign his reputation.

Sources said Sarkar was one of the six men allegedly involved in the crime.

“Sajal Sarkar was present on the spot. He has been booked under charges of murder and causing destruction of evidence,” said an officer of Bidhannagar city police.

Sarkar would be brought to Calcutta on transit remand.

Calls and text messages from this newspaper to BDO Barman about the arrest of Sarkar — who is said to be known to him — did not yield a result till Wednesday night.