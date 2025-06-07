MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Neighbour charged with rape of nine-year-old child in central Calcutta

The girl was playing outside her home when one of her neighbours allegedly lured her into his home and committed “aggravated penetrative sexual assault” on her, the girl’s mother has reported to police

Our Special Correspondent Published 07.06.25, 10:27 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly lured inside a house with chocolates and then allegedly sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old man in central Calcutta on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested.

The girl was playing outside her home when one of her neighbours allegedly lured her into his home and committed “aggravated penetrative sexual assault” on her, the girl’s mother has reported to police.

The girl was allegedly threatened with dire consequences if she screamed or told anyone.

Later, the girl’s mother questioned her after she found injury marks on her body.

The girl then told her mother everything, said an officer of Muchipara police station, where a case has been registered.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, police registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused, identified as Arko Jyoti Kundu, alias Chotka, was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with sections of rape of a minor, criminal intimidation and threats to kill and outrage of modesty of a woman. The charges, if proved, could lead to a death sentence.

