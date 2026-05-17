27-year-old man from Garden Reach arrested for mail with threat to Suvendu Adhikari

A 27-year-old man from Garden Reach was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sending an email warning of an Al-Qaeda fidayeen attack on chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Bhabanipur police station received the email at 10.15am on May 14. The sender claimed that a woman linked to the terror outfit was planning a suicide bomb attack on the BJP MLA from Bhabanipur and the current chief minister.

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The accused has been identified as Hasnem Iqbal.

“An investigation was immediately launched and, based on physical and electronic evidence, we traced the sender to Garden Reach. During interrogation, he confessed to sending the email,” said additional commissioner of police V. Solomon Nessakumar.

“We recovered the mobile phone used to send the email. He admitted that he had personal enmity with the woman he named in the mail,” said Nessakumar

Senior officers said Iqbal, who studied till high school, worked at a shop. According to investigators, he used the woman’s name to settle personal scores with her.

Police said this was not the first time he had sent such threatening emails. Before the Assembly elections, he had allegedly sent similar emails to the Election Commission.