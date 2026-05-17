Seven-storey mental health clinic in the heart of Gariahat Road that wants to be seen

A seven-storey building in the heart of the bustling Gariahat Road creates visibility and accessibility for mental health services that have long been brushed under the carpet.

Carring Minds International, just before one takes the Dhakuria Bridge from Gariahat end, is a one-stop clinic for diverse mental health needs for all age groups.

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Mental health should become a breakfast-table conversation. People should be able to speak about it freely, without the fear of stigma,” said psychotherapist and founder of Carring Minds International, Minu Budhia.

The clinic’s doors are open to all — from infants and elderly people battling loneliness to middle-aged women coping with emptiness after their children move away for work, and young people struggling with relationship issues.

The stigma around mental health has reduced, but we still have a long way to go. We want to cater to everyone here and ensure that no one slips through the cracks. People should seek help and consultation instead of ignoring the signs and symptoms. Issues that can be addressed in one or two sessions should not be allowed to worsen, said Budhia.

“We are expanding our services because the old building could no longer accommodate the growing footfall, she added.

What began 13 years ago in a 4,000sqft space as an initiative to spread mental health awareness has now grown into a sprawling 40,000sqft facility with more than 40 clinicians.

People should seek support without the fear of being judged or social taboo, said Budhia.

“We are not hesitant to ask someone who their dermatologist is. So why should we hesitate to ask who their therapist is?” she said.

The facility has four wings — clinical, academia, outreach and awareness, and recovery — with provisions for hydrotherapy and physiotherapy for all ages.

It houses occupational therapy rooms, calming rooms, a multisensory studio and private consultation chambers. The entire building has been designed to be wheelchair-friendly.

We wanted to create a space that feels welcoming and radiates positivity. There are selfie stations where people can click photographs and self-affirming quotes that can leave them feeling positive, said Budhia.