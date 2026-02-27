MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 February 2026

Nagar mela under Axis Mall flyover blends Holi and iftar celebrations

Event features Jhumur dance, craft stalls and cultural shows while visitors share colours prayers and festive food during Doljatra week

Sudeshna Banerjee Published 27.02.26, 08:13 AM
The acrobat poses with visitors

The acrobat poses with visitors Stock Photographer

Next Tuesday, to mark the festival of colours and the month of fasting and faith, the space under the Axis Mall flyover in Action Area I will resemble a stage for celebration that will unite people across communities.

A troupe of Jhumur dancers from Santiniketan will entertain visitors at Nagar Mela from Sunday till Holi on Wednesday while an acrobat from Jalpaiguri will showcase his skill from March 1 to 8. On March 3, the day of Doljatra, iftaar will also be marked at the venue, with Muslim craftsmen participating in Sonajhuri Haat offering namaz, breaking fast and offering fruits to the others. “This is our tradition for the past two years. While the Muslims play Holi with their Hindu brethren, we have seen even Vaishnavite craftsmen participating in iftaar,” said Rajarshi Das, who organises both Nagar Mela and Sonajhuri Haat, the traditional handicraft fair on the other side of the road under the flyover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagar Mela, which started from January 9, provides a platform to new talent. “We invite both youngsters and senior citizens to sing, dance or recite in the weekends,” he said.

A file picture of a performance at Nagar Mela in New Town

A file picture of a performance at Nagar Mela in New Town

Das is also excited about the juggler’s act. “He can balance 30 handis on his head while dancing. He came for two weekends last month and became so popular that visitors sought to click selfies with him,” he said.

On the day of Doljatra, there will be dancers presenting Rabindra nritya. From Sunday, abir will be kept at a side for visitors to smear each other’s forehead with. “We will also keep traditional Holi munches like Math and Futkorai for visitors to munch on,” he said.

The ambit of talent to display at Nagar Mela will be extended with a photography exhibition cum sale starting on Monday. “One can bring one’s framed photograph or painting along, affix a price and leave it on display. If it finds a buyer, he will get the money. We are thinking of making the photography show cum sale a permanent part of Nagar Mela,” he said.

saltlake@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

Holi Iftar Salt Lake
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan conducts airstrikes in Kabul and Afghan provinces after cross-border clash

Pakistan's government, which had described last Sunday's airstrikes as an attack on militants harboured in the area, described Thursday's Afghan attack as unprovoked, and dismissed claims that army posts had been captured
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday.
Quote left Quote right

Gaza Peace Plan has opened a pathway towards peace. India has extended its full support

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT