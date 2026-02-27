Nagar mela under Axis Mall flyover blends Holi and iftar celebrations

Next Tuesday, to mark the festival of colours and the month of fasting and faith, the space under the Axis Mall flyover in Action Area I will resemble a stage for celebration that will unite people across communities.

A troupe of Jhumur dancers from Santiniketan will entertain visitors at Nagar Mela from Sunday till Holi on Wednesday while an acrobat from Jalpaiguri will showcase his skill from March 1 to 8. On March 3, the day of Doljatra, iftaar will also be marked at the venue, with Muslim craftsmen participating in Sonajhuri Haat offering namaz, breaking fast and offering fruits to the others. “This is our tradition for the past two years. While the Muslims play Holi with their Hindu brethren, we have seen even Vaishnavite craftsmen participating in iftaar,” said Rajarshi Das, who organises both Nagar Mela and Sonajhuri Haat, the traditional handicraft fair on the other side of the road under the flyover.

Nagar Mela, which started from January 9, provides a platform to new talent. “We invite both youngsters and senior citizens to sing, dance or recite in the weekends,” he said.

A file picture of a performance at Nagar Mela in New Town

Das is also excited about the juggler’s act. “He can balance 30 handis on his head while dancing. He came for two weekends last month and became so popular that visitors sought to click selfies with him,” he said.

On the day of Doljatra, there will be dancers presenting Rabindra nritya. From Sunday, abir will be kept at a side for visitors to smear each other’s forehead with. “We will also keep traditional Holi munches like Math and Futkorai for visitors to munch on,” he said.

The ambit of talent to display at Nagar Mela will be extended with a photography exhibition cum sale starting on Monday. “One can bring one’s framed photograph or painting along, affix a price and leave it on display. If it finds a buyer, he will get the money. We are thinking of making the photography show cum sale a permanent part of Nagar Mela,” he said.

