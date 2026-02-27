Funds from Asian Development Bank to overhaul infrastructure of 430 schools across Bengal

The infrastructure of nearly 430 schools across Bengal will be overhauled with more than ₹1,600-crore assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Education minister Bratya Basu said ADB is providing 70 per cent of the ₹2,349.78 crore project, which aims to upgrade the infrastructure in 430 schools.

The decision to overhaul the infrastructure of these schools was taken at a state cabinet meeting on Thursday, months before the Assembly elections.

These schools will be developed as model schools.

Out of the 430 schools, two will be established in each of the 87 underdeveloped blocks. The remaining blocks will have one school each.

An education department official said under the project named “Enhancing School Education in West Bengal”, these schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, laboratories, digital infrastructure and enhanced sports facilities.

The official said that the development of the infrastructure will facilitate the learning of kids with special needs in these schools.

Education minister later posted on his X handle: “Today, Cabinet has ‘in principle’ approved the Externally Aided Project (EAP) “Enhancing School Education in West Bengal” with a total outlay of ₹2349.78 crore, funded by the Asian Development Bank (70%) and State share (30%)”.

“A visionary step under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee — strengthening school infrastructure, advancing technology integration, promoting modern scientific techniques at the school level, and ensuring sustainable, improved educational development across the state,” he posted on X handle.

An education department official said that if the latest infrastructure cannot be created, then the gross enrolment ratio cannot be increased.

“We have targeted the backward blocks for developing the model schools so the students from the disadvantaged backgrounds residing in these blocks could benefit,” said an education department official.

The initiative will also help arrest the dropout rate in schools.