Motor vehicle offices to remain operational during Puja, orders state government

The Bengal government has ordered all motor vehicle offices to remain operational during the upcoming Puja holidays, anticipating a sharp rise in vehicle sales following recent GST cuts on automobiles and two-wheelers.

A transport department notification issued on September 18 states that “in the interest of public service and to ensure uninterrupted delivery of citizen-centric services, all motor vehicle offices, regional transport officers, additional regional transport officers and motor vehicles inspectors shall process and dispose of applications online during the holiday period, without requiring the physical presence of applicants”.

The Puja holidays for state government employees run from Friday, September 26, to Tuesday, October 7.

The notification explains that the “festive season generally witnesses a sharp rise in the sale of motor vehicles, and the long holidays may result in a huge backlog”. With GST rate cuts taking effect from Monday, September 22, the automobile industry expects even higher sales this year.

“With the revision of GST, motor vehicle sales are expected to resume on a large scale from September 22,” the notification states, clarifying that officers would need to work during the holidays to facilitate this anticipated boom.

Car sales in Calcutta have already shown strong growth, with vehicle registrations in April 2025 increasing 40% compared to April 2023. The city added 8,188 vehicles to its fleet in March 2025 alone, reflecting growing reliance on personal transportation over public transit.

The department plans to handle the surge through online processing. “Multiple car dealers expect to see a surge in car bookings after September 22 and into the Durga Pujas,” said a senior transport department official. “Motor vehicles inspectors have been instructed to check applications for new registrations and send them to regional transport officers for final clearance online.”

Once applications are cleared, vehicles can be registered, and owners can apply for number plates with new registration numbers.

Officials note this is an unprecedented move. Several senior officials could not recall another recent instance when the government required transport department staff to work during the Puja break. Previously, only officials managing special “Puja Parikrama” tours worked during this period.

The online system will allow remarkable flexibility. “One can clear or reject an application on a mobile phone sitting in a pandal,” said a senior department officer. “New car owners will be able to bring out their cars during the festival with new registration plates and won’t have to violate the rules,” added a motor vehicles inspector.

Each vehicle registration generates significant revenue for the state government, with amounts varying by engine capacity:

100cc motorcycle: approximately ₹ 3,700 lifetime road tax

Cars under 1000cc: ₹ 26,000 for 5 years

Cars over 2000cc: ₹ 47,000 for 5 years

The decision reflects the government’s effort to capitalise on the economic opportunity presented by GST cuts while ensuring administrative efficiency during the festival season.