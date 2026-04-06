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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Metro services hit after suicide attempt at MG Road station; normalcy restored

Following the incident, truncated services were operated between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram stations in the south and between Dakshineswar and Dum Dum in the north

Our Web Desk Published 06.04.26, 12:48 PM
Metro

Mahatma Gandhi Road Metro Station Wikipedia

Metro services on the North-South (Blue) Line were disrupted in Kolkata on Monday after an attempted suicide at Mahatma Gandhi Road Metro Station around 11:35am. The individual reportedly jumped onto the track of a Dum Dum-bound train, prompting an urgent rescue operation.

Following the incident, services between Dum Dum and Park Street were suspended. Truncated services were operated between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram stations in the south, and between Dakshineswar and Dum Dum in the north, causing inconvenience to passengers.

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Kolkata Metro expressed regret over the disruption as efforts were made to manage the situation and restore operations.

According to official updates, normal services resumed across the entire stretch of the Blue Line from 12:05 pm.

Last Saturday afternoon, services on the Blue Line were disrupted for some time after a middle-aged woman somehow fell (or jumped) onto the tracks at Kalighat Metro station. She was rescued promptly but sustained serious injuries.

Earlier, on March 28 around 1pm, services on the Blue Line were disrupted after an up train was stopped temporarily for inspection due to a brake jam. Services resumed after the train was sent to the shed for checks. Before that, on March 22, Metro services on the Green Line (Howrah Maidan to Sector V) were also disrupted in the afternoon.

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