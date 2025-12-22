Messi event fiasco: Ticketing company officials reach Calcutta from Delhi for SIT interrogation

Three senior officials of the online ticket reselling company through which the tickets for the December 13 event hosting Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium were sold were examined at Salt Lake on Sunday.

The officials of the company had flown down from Delhi to Calcutta to be part of the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said sources.

The SIT has been set up to probe the circumstances that led to Messi’s early departure from the ground.

The officials were asked about the terms and conditions of the contract they had signed with Satadru Dutta — the prime organiser of the event — and who, on his behalf, had contacted them regarding the agreement.

The police had also asked them about the details of how many tickets were given to them to sell, which category of tickets they received, who purchased bulk tickets and how much money was obtained from the sale of tickets.

“We sought all types of details on the tickets. That would also be an indicator of how many tickets the organiser kept with himself for selling them offline and how many were kept as complimentary tickets,” said an officer.

The cops had earlier written to the company not release any funds from the ticket sale to Dutta’s company so that a refund could be initiated.

Investigators said it was apparent that several special passes were issued to people, giving them access inside the ground when Messi was there. Many did not have a pass but were allowed inside.

A senior officer attached to the probe said a list of people who were seen around Messi in videos and footage has been drawn up.

“They will be summoned and questioned in connection with this case,” said the officer.