Measure of Bengaliness: BC Block fashion show celebrates culture and adda

BC Block hosted a Bengali-themed fashion show over the Kali Puja weekend, where participants not only dressed in traditional style but also shared their knowledge and opinion on Bengali culture.

The judges were Susmita Siddhanta and Soma Sen — both block residents — and they quizzed the 11 contestants on recurring themes. When asked how they had represented Bengali identity through their attire, Sharmistha Mitra said she had worn a red sari, shankha-pola bangles, nawth (nose ring), sindur, and teep out of sindur powder. Sonali Siddhanta had added a touch of alta and draped her sari in the atpoure style. Suchismita Chakraborty arrived in a red-and-white goroder sari, tying a bunch of keys to the end of her anchal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I lived in Hyderabad, a lady in the bank I visited would ask me about my shankha-pola,” said Kaberi Pal, proudly showing hers. “I’d tell her this was a sign of a married woman, just as she wore a mangalsutra. She liked mine so much that she asked for a set when I returned to Calcutta. I was so happy to share my culture that I refused to take any money for it. I’d also offer Bengali food like posto and kochu shaak to others there — they loved it. Even food is a part of our culture.”

When asked about the essence of being Bengali, Anindita De cited culture and poetry. There was a question on adda, and Anjana Saha confessed that the practice was getting wiped out by mobile phones. “But we women always find scope for adda during the Pujas,” she smiled. Ria Dutta, too, assured that adda was alive and kicking at Samir-er cha er dokan next to Phari bus stop. “Bengalis will have their adda at any cost,” said Swati Majumdar. “It’s so refreshing.” Madhumita De pointed out that adda was also essential for mental health.

Ratnabali Majumder was asked if “shob khelar shera Bangalir” was still football. “Well, it’s true that my husband and sons don’t go to the stadium to watch matches anymore; they do so on the phone or TV. But every time Mohun Bagan scores a goal, they shout with joy. This proves Bengalis still love the game,” she reasoned.

When asked who the greatest Bengali was, Sonali Sidhanta said — no prizes for guessing — “Tagore, as he brought the Nobel to India.” The judges then asked the others to name someone apart from Tagore. “I’ll go with Ramakrishna as his words help the lost return to the right path,” said Kaberi.

There were also some buzzer rounds (see box), but the contest, which began late — “as some ladies who enrolled did not show up,” explained anchor Swagata Dasgupta — stretched into the night. “It’s past 10pm, I have to go home and make rotis,” one lady was heard saying. Another quipped that next time, if the game ran so late, the organisers should at least provide sheddho bhaat. A third added: “I don’t care how late it gets, I’m not leaving without at least a consolation prize!”

As the banter continued, one was reminded of the question on adda — indeed, it lives on. For the record, the top prizes went to Swati, Ratnabali, and Sharmistha.