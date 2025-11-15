Massive fire at Burrabazar’s Ezra Street; 20 fire tenders battle to control blaze

A fire in an electrical goods shop at the crack of dawn on Saturday in Burrabazar’s Ezra Street has taken a devastating form with the flames spreading to adjacent buildings.

The congested building blocks, narrow lanes and large stacks of various inflammable components have made it difficult for the firefighters to bring the flames under control.

Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the address on Ezra Street.

No casualty figures have been reported yet.

The flames were spotted by the early morning risers in the locality – a mix of business establishments and residential buildings – on the first floor of 17 Ezra Street. The locals tried to douse the flames on their own, but the intensity grew with the flames reaching some yet-to-be identified combustible materials.

From six fire tenders that were initially sent, the number has now gone up to over 20. The fire fighters have been engaged in controlling the fire for nearly three hours.

From the building where the fire originated the fire has now spread to another one and completely engulfed both.

The firefighters are trying to reach the centre of the first building to locate the source and bring the flames under control.

(More details awaited)