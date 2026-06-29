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regular-article-logo Monday, 29 June 2026

Three students among four injured as school vehicle overturns in central Kolkata

Following the crash, the car with the school students overturned in the middle of the road, says official

PTI Published 29.06.26, 02:29 PM
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Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Four persons, including three students, were injured as their car overturned after crashing with a vehicle in central Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 7.35 am near Park Street, they said.

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"The private car was coming from the Red Road side while the car carrying school students was heading in the opposite direction. The two vehicles rammed into each other near JK Island," a police officer said.

"Following the crash, the car with the school students overturned in the middle of the road. Three students and the driver were injured in the accident. They were taken to the SSKM Hospital," he said.

The drivers of both the vehicles, including the one being used for carpool, were subsequently detained, he added.

Police said the incident led to a traffic jam in the area.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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