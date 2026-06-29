Three students among four injured as school vehicle overturns in central Kolkata

Four persons, including three students, were injured as their car overturned after crashing with a vehicle in central Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 7.35 am near Park Street, they said.

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"The private car was coming from the Red Road side while the car carrying school students was heading in the opposite direction. The two vehicles rammed into each other near JK Island," a police officer said.

"Following the crash, the car with the school students overturned in the middle of the road. Three students and the driver were injured in the accident. They were taken to the SSKM Hospital," he said.

The drivers of both the vehicles, including the one being used for carpool, were subsequently detained, he added.

Police said the incident led to a traffic jam in the area.

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