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regular-article-logo Monday, 29 June 2026

Food and dignity for every child at Entally's Loreto Rainbow Home

For decades, the Loreto Rainbow Homes have rescued, rehabilitated and empowered street children and orphans by providing shelter, education, healthcare and emotional support

Our Special Correspondent Published 29.06.26, 07:35 AM
Loreto Rainbow Homes

Children being served meal at Loreto Rainbow Home

An interfaith dining hall and meal-plan project was inaugurated at Loreto Rainbow Home, Entally, last week, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to children.

For decades, the Loreto Rainbow Homes have rescued, rehabilitated and empowered street children and orphans by providing shelter, education, healthcare and emotional support.

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IHA Foundation set up the dining hall at the Entally home with support from PC Sen Charitable Trust.

The initiative is rooted in the belief that adequate nutrition is fundamental to a child’s growth and ability to thrive, both in and outside the classroom.

“They have set dining tables and will provide meals to all the children. The children are poor, but we should not make them feel poor. It is interfaith because a meal is served to all without any discrimination,” said Sister Monica Suchiang, province leader, Congregation of Jesus, South Asia.

The children at the Rainbow homes come from diverse backgrounds of caste, creed, faith, and religion.

“We are honoured to support an institution that has transformed countless young lives through education, care and compassion. Every child deserves the opportunity to grow with dignity, good health, and hope,” said Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, of the IHA Foundation.

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