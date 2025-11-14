Less than perfect is OK: Kids remind peers, mental health championed on school board

Feeling isolated because of mental health struggles does not mean one is alone, and seeking professional help is perfectly acceptable, was the message conveyed by students of South City International School through a thoughtfully prepared school board.

Students from Classes VI to XII tackled key issues surrounding mental health, aiming to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with it. Their board carried messages such as, “It's OK to make mistakes”, “Have a bad day”, “Be less than perfect”, and “Ask for personal space and put oneself first”. The messages were designed to help peers identify with everyday challenges they might be facing.

“The children highlighted certain mental health issues and suggested ways to recognise them. The awareness reflected in the board also surprised teachers,” said Rupika Nath, principal of South City International School.

The board was part of a monthly activity assigned to each house, where students explore topics linked to international or historical dates. For this exercise, the Philosopher House selected the theme of World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10. “We choose topics that are meaningful and can create an impact,” principal Nath added.

Mental health challenges resonate across schools, with many students seeking guidance from psychologists or psychiatrists. Counsellors and teachers said stress often stems from high expectations from parents, self-imposed pressure to perform, and, increasingly, the need for social media validation.

“Students are free to approach the school counsellor whenever they feel the need. If teachers notice issues, the school works with parents, and prolonged counselling is undertaken with parental consent,” Nath said.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has recently conducted online sessions to help teachers better understand mental health and well-being in schools. This initiative was prompted by reports of stress, peer pressure, bullying, substance abuse, student altercations, and instances of self-harm, Metro had reported earlier.

The CISCE aims to equip teachers to act as first-level counsellors in schools, enabling them to identify students’ mental health challenges and understand the potential impact on their academic and personal lives.