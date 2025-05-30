Late-night talks before teacher hiring notice, panel to publish notification today

The school service commission will publish a recruitment notification on Friday to appoint schoolteachers.

Deliberations went on till late on Thursday on the possible weightage for different parameters in the fresh selection exercise, an education department official said.

The official said the notification has to be issued on May 30 because the SSC and the school education department have to submit an affidavit before the Supreme Court on May 31 on the start of the hiring process.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the notification will be issued on Friday in compliance with the Supreme Court’s April 17 order. The government proposes to fill up 44,203 posts.

The official said discussions were on about the weightage for different parameters of the screening mechanism.

Education department sources said discussions were on “at the highest level” to work out extra relaxations for the teachers “not specifically found tainted” and allowed to return to school till December.

“The SSC will upload the notification on its website,” said an official.

The sources said while the chief minister said some weightage would be given based on the teachers’ experience, talks were on about giving additional points for classroom demonstrations so that “not specifically found tainted” teachers could be given some advantage.

In its April 17 order, the Supreme Court allowed teachers “not specifically found tainted” to return to school till December, and said the fresh hiring process must be completed by December 31.

“The government is keen to retain the 15,403 in-service teachers deemed terminated. Therefore, the added relaxations are being given,” an education official said.

On April 3, the apex court scrapped the jobs of 25,753 school staff because SSC’s 2016 recruitment process was entirely “vitiated”. The court modified the order on April 17.

The government is treading cautiously because the issue has snowballed into a political slugfest before the Assembly elections, an official said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally in Alipurduar on Thursday attacked the Bengal government for playing with the future of youths in the name of school recruitment... The chief minister countered him, alleging that the Union government was decimating the education system. The government is keen to ensure the recruitment tests are held without glitches,” said the official.

Many of the sacked teachers are against writing the tests.

The Deserving Teachers Rights Forum claimed that their colleague Praveen Karmakar died on Thursday from “mental stress” because of uncertainty over their future.

Recruitment rules

The state government uploaded a gazette notification late on Thursday announcing the rules for the teacher hiring.

The notice gave the components and weightage of the fresh test — written exam 60 marks, educational qualification 10 marks, experience 10 marks, interview 10 marks, classroom demonstration 10 marks.

It said a copy of the OMR sheets would be given to the examinees.