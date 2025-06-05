Kolkata woman, brother thrashed for attempting to rescue dog trapped in KMC ground

A 33-year-old woman and her brother were allegedly assaulted by a drunk gatekeeper and his accomplice at Shashi Bhushan Dey locality of Kolkata for attempting to rescue a dog trapped inside a municipal ground on Wednesday.

The incident has triggered outrage online after the woman, Sreoshi Mandal, shared her account on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mandal, a working professional, the sequence of events began when she approached the gatekeeper of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) ground next to her residence with a request to free a dog locked in the ground.

“The gatekeeper was drunk. When I asked him to help, he abused me and physically assaulted me,” Mandal said.

Her brother, who was accompanying her at the time, was also attacked, she alleged.

Mondal and her brother then approached Indranil Kumar, the councillor of Ward 51, and informed him about the incident.

On their way back home from the councillor’s residence, they were again attacked by the gatekeeper Firoz Mistri, his wife, daughter, and an unidentified man, Mandal said.

Mandal’s brother sustained injuries to the head in the assault, she claimed.

A complaint was lodged with Muchipara police station, following which an FIR was registered on Wednesday.

"We have initiated an investigation," an officer from the police station told The Telegraph Online.

While Mandal has alleged sexual assault in a social media post, including claims that her “intimate parts were touched”, local councillor Kumar downplayed the incident.

“Yes, I am aware of the incident. But it is not a very notable incident. There was no sexual assault involved. The girl was beaten by other women from the family of the accused,” Kumar told The Telegraph Online.

Mondal, in her Facebook post, said the accused were “ruling party members” and were being shielded by the councillor.

Police said they were looking into all aspects of the complaint, including the social media claims. No arrests were made till the time of filing this report.