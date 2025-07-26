KMC writes to Calcutta Port about ten roads under its watch that need immediate repairs

The municipal commissioner of Calcutta has written to the chairperson of Calcutta Port about ten roads under its watch that need immediate repairs, mayor Firhad Hakim said on Friday.

Hakim said all the roads flagged in the letter were under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Calcutta Port).

ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared a copy of the letter.

“The commissioner has written to the port authorities asking for urgent repairs,” Hakim said.

The ten roads mentioned in the letter were Coal Berth Road, Sonarpur Road, Sonai Road, Hyde Road, Taratala Road, Central Garden Reach Road (Subhas Bhavan to

gate no. 9), Transport Depot Road, Hoboken Road (Old Goragacha Road), Helen Keller Road, connecting road to Central Garden Reach Road and Taratala, Dock East Boundary Road and its connecting road with Remount Road.

The letter says their condition has “deteriorated alarmingly”.

“Drainage system of the above-mentioned roads are either non-existent or non-functional, leading to waterlogging in the adjoining and catchment area.”

Rathendra Raman, the chairperson of Calcutta Port, told The Telegraph over the phone that they had begun the repairs.

“We have started the repair of Taratala Road. But the current repairs are temporary. Because of the monsoon, there is a possibility that the repairs will wear off. We will start thorough repairs after the monsoon,” he said.