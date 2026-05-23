Jadavpur University students and teachers slam curbs on feeding dogs inside the campus

A section of Jadavpur University students and teachers on Friday met the vice-chancellor to condemn the recent curbs on feeding dogs on the campus.

In a memorandum to VC Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, they stated that the university’s animal welfare board’s resolution gives the impression that they want to “starve the dogs”.

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“No designated dog feeding zone has been indicated by the committee in its regulations,” the memorandum states.

A teacher of the history department said the committee has resolved to catch, vaccinate, and sterilise the dogs. “But in its resolution, the committee has not uttered a word on bringing the dogs back to the campus...,” Samarpita Mitra said.

A student said that although the committee has been constituted for animal welfare, its actions do not suggest that it cares for any welfare. “Just because a dog came from outside and bit some of the campus residents..., the board is punishing the dogs that have been cohabiting with us over the years.”

Diganta Saha, a professor of computer science and engineering who is the chairman of the animal welfare committee, said they are in discussion with the JU authorities over developing the designated feeding zones on the campus.

VC Bhattacharjee said they are against committing any excess against the animals. “We have to take preventive steps, keeping this in mind...”