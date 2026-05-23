Mamata Banerjee urges KMC councillors to stay united and protest if faced with non-cooperation

Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked her party’s councillors in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to stay united and continue working till the end of the incumbent civic board’s tenure.

Abhishek Banerjee, who was also present at the meeting, asked councillors to ensure that party workers who had left their homes fearing post-poll violence were able to return safely.

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Over 100 councillors of the KMC were present at the meeting held at Mamata’s Kalighat residence.

“She told us that if we are unable to work, if we do not receive cooperation from the KMC commissioner, or if decisions are taken without the knowledge of the mayor or mayoral council, we should protest. If required, we must sit on dharna inside the KMC,” said a councillor.

“She reiterated that the tenure of the existing KMC board was not over and that councillors should work and deliver civic services till the very end.”

Another councillor said Mamata cautioned them against expecting permission to erect a dais for protests. “We may not be able to put up a dais outside the corporation. We should protest without a dais, if required only with a hand mic,” the councillor said, quoting Mamata.

The aborted monthly meeting of KMC councillors scheduled for Friday also came up for discussion. Sources said Mamata suggested councillors could resort to dharna inside the KMC if they do not receive cooperation from the authorities or if meetings are not held. Councillors were also asked to explore legal options.

“Abhishek asked us to coordinate with officers in charge of police stations to facilitate the return of party workers who fled their homes out of fear. He told us to support the workers and their families,” said a councillor.

According to those present, Mamata said the fight ahead would be tough and urged councillors to remain united and committed.