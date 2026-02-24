MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Jadavpur University teachers attacked on campus, VC vows 'strong disciplinary action'

"I shall take strong disciplinary action. A committee will be formed to prosecute the perpetrators of such a heinous event, said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 24.02.26, 07:36 AM
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University file image

The vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University has said that the university will take "strong disciplinary action" against those who assaulted two teachers on the campus on Friday.

"I shall take strong disciplinary action. A committee will be formed to prosecute the perpetrators of such a heinous event, said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The physical assault of a teacher is "condemnable, unacceptable and unimaginable", a written release said.

"Firm disciplinary measures, in accordance with the university’s regulations, will be enforced against the perpetrators. We will also strengthen preventive protocol to ensure such incidents never recur," the release stated.

Also Read

JU teachers — Rajeshwar Sinha and Lalit Mohakud — were injured on Friday when they tried to stop a fight between two groups of students

The clash erupted between supporters of the SFI and We The Independents (WTI) over the election of student representatives for the university’s internal complaints committee.

Sinha, who took blows on his eyes and had to be admitted to the hospital, on Sunday wrote to the VC, seeking a probe into the attack.

On Monday afternoon, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association submitted a memorandum to the VC, demanding strict punishment against the offending students.

The VC said that an attack on teachers is not in keeping with the traditions of JU.

Last March, Omprakash Mishra, a professor of the international relations department at JU and a former vice-chancellor of North Bengal University, was kicked by a JU student around his spine.

Also Read

Mishra was attacked on March 1 when education minister Bratya Basu came to the campus to preside over an annual programme of Trinamool-backed West Bengal College and University Professors' Association.

A section of the extreme Left students harassed the minister over demands for the resumption of the campus polls.

A JU official said attacks on teachers and VCs had become frequent because the university only keeps forming committees to probe assaults, but achieves nothing.

"This only emboldens the offenders as they get away with the offence. We are not sure what is going to be the outcome of the probe this time,"a JU official said.

RELATED TOPICS

JU Professor Assault Campus Safety Disciplinary Action Internal Complaints Committee
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-PG cutoff 'virtually zero', SC raises concern over medical education quality

'You (the government) will have to satisfy us that the drastic reduction in the cutoff marks, virtually bringing it to zero, does not affect the quality of education,' the apex court told additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the health ministry
In this image received on Feb. 23, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Bahujan activists, at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Let me tell you (Modi) what shame is. Your name, your minister's names appearing in Epstein files

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT