Jadavpur University teachers attacked on campus, VC vows 'strong disciplinary action'

The vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University has said that the university will take "strong disciplinary action" against those who assaulted two teachers on the campus on Friday.

"I shall take strong disciplinary action. A committee will be formed to prosecute the perpetrators of such a heinous event, said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee.

The physical assault of a teacher is "condemnable, unacceptable and unimaginable", a written release said.

"Firm disciplinary measures, in accordance with the university’s regulations, will be enforced against the perpetrators. We will also strengthen preventive protocol to ensure such incidents never recur," the release stated.

JU teachers — Rajeshwar Sinha and Lalit Mohakud — were injured on Friday when they tried to stop a fight between two groups of students

The clash erupted between supporters of the SFI and We The Independents (WTI) over the election of student representatives for the university’s internal complaints committee.

Sinha, who took blows on his eyes and had to be admitted to the hospital, on Sunday wrote to the VC, seeking a probe into the attack.

On Monday afternoon, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association submitted a memorandum to the VC, demanding strict punishment against the offending students.

The VC said that an attack on teachers is not in keeping with the traditions of JU.

Last March, Omprakash Mishra, a professor of the international relations department at JU and a former vice-chancellor of North Bengal University, was kicked by a JU student around his spine.

Mishra was attacked on March 1 when education minister Bratya Basu came to the campus to preside over an annual programme of Trinamool-backed West Bengal College and University Professors' Association.

A section of the extreme Left students harassed the minister over demands for the resumption of the campus polls.

A JU official said attacks on teachers and VCs had become frequent because the university only keeps forming committees to probe assaults, but achieves nothing.

"This only emboldens the offenders as they get away with the offence. We are not sure what is going to be the outcome of the probe this time,"a JU official said.