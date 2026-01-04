Jadavpur University opens centre on traditional Ayurveda research

Jadavpur University on Saturday inaugurated a centre for the evaluation of traditional medicine, funded with ₹9.66 crore from the Union ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy).

JU vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said the centre will focus on the toxicological and safety evaluation of traditional medicine systems, including Ayurvedic herbs and formulations.

“This interdisciplinary centre is one of its kind in Eastern India, positioning JU as a regional and national leader in evidence-based research on traditional medicine,” said Bhattacharjee.

Kousthubha Upadhyaya, an adviser to the ministry, and Vaidya Rabinarayan, director-general of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, were present for the inauguration on Saturday.

“Ayurvedic medicines are widely used in India and globally, and this centre at Jadavpur University will carry out systematic toxicological, safety, and metabolomics studies for many formulations,” vice-chancellor Bhattacharjee added.