Jadavpur University halts this year’s JELET admissions into engineering, technology and pharmacy

Jadavpur University will not admit students this year through the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET), which is a common examination conducted by the JEE board for admission to the second year (third semester) of the four-year bachelor’s programme in engineering, technology, and pharmacy.

Students who have completed their engineering diploma and have passed BSc with honours are allowed to write the test and seek entry to the BTech programme.

At JU, only those with an engineering diploma are allowed to opt for the programme.

“We will not be able to admit students through JELET this year because of the delay in holding the exams by the board. Usually, the session of the students screened through JELET has to be merged with second-year BTech students. Second-year BTech students will write their exams next week. However, the JELET exams are yet to be held. So how could we admit students?” said JU vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee.

“JELET aspirants suffered for the delay unfortunately,” he added.

A senior official of the engineering and technology faculty at JU said that, as the start of the first-year classes (BTech four-year programme) was delayed due to complications related to the OBC quota, they have decided not to admit students to the second year of the BTech programme this year.

“The classes for the four-year BTech course started after the Puja break because of the delayed admissions. The JEE board has not yet held the JELET this year. If we admit students to second-year BTech so late, how will their classes be completed on time?” a JU official said.

There are 150 seats at JU for diploma students who come through the JELET.

The results of the Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) were published on August 22 — over two-and-a-half months after the scheduled date.

Originally scheduled for publication on June 5, the results were withheld due to an ongoing case in the high court regarding OBC reservations.

The results were published after the Supreme Court on August 22 ordered a stay on the high court’s stay on the Bengal government’s June 8 notification on 17 per cent OBC reservation for 140 sub-categories.

Earlier, the state JEE board had tentatively decided to hold the JELET exams in mid-October. The board has yet to announce the revised dates.

The higher education department has been informed about JU’s decision.