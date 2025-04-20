MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 20 April 2025

Intel, gear, body cameras must while covering rallies and meetings: Manoj Verma to police force

City police commissioner underscores need for 'clear communication' between officers in charge of police stations and the special branch, which collects intelligence on proposed gatherings, say sources

Kinsuk Basu Published 20.04.25, 05:47 AM
Manoj Verma

Manoj Verma File picture

City police commissioner Manoj Verma urged officers to be alert, have their ears to the ground and be properly equipped and armed with adequate intelligence while covering rallies and meetings, sources privy to what happened at a meeting said.

On Saturday, addressing a “crime conference”, where the commissioner takes stock of the police’s recent performance and plans ahead, Verma underscored the need for “clear communication” between officers in charge of police stations and the special branch, which collects intelligence on proposed gatherings, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy commissioners in charge of divisions and assistant commissioners should monitor information coming to police stations about law and order situations and arrangements made to handle them, an officer who was at the meeting quoted Verma as saying.

“The police commissioner said while handling law and order situations, the force must be in proper gear with helmets, body cameras, batons and shields. Force deployment must be based on proper intelligence,” said an officer.

Over 15 police officers were recently injured in Bhangar when violent protests broke out over the Waqf Amendment Act and an angry mob clashed with the cops, blocking Basanti Highway for several hours.

A section of officers said the situation couldn’t be assessed properly because of inadequate information. Officers were outnumbered initially, and the mob set a police jeep and five bikes on fire. Several were arrested in follow-up raids across parts of Bhangar.

Officers who were at the conference at Bodyguard Lines said Verma suggested that over the next few months, there could be several law and order situations requiring adept handling.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Police Manoj Verma Political Rallies
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

If Supreme Court makes the laws, shut down Parliament: BJP MP after court flags Waqf Act

After Jagdeep Dhankar's diatribe on judicial overreach, lawmaker from Jharkhand shoots from the lip at apex court
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Don't be diverted by their false communal rhetoric.... Let us remain united as Indians

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT