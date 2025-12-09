IndiGo flight fiasco: Airline refunds Rs 827 crore, some passengers left to receive money

IndiGo on Monday said it had refunded ₹827 crore so far to passengers whose flights were cancelled in recent days, but many travellers are still awaiting their money. The airline has contacted some passengers over the past few days and promised to expedite refunds.

“While IndiGo is progressing further on the path to full recovery, we remain committed to assisting our customers and addressing their queries and requests on a war footing. To this end, we have expedited several internal processes,” the airline said in a statement. “INR 827 crore already refunded, and the rest is under process for cancellations up to 15 December 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo sources said registered tour operators were receiving instant refunds, but individual passengers who paid via cards or online platforms would have to wait, as these refunds are routed through banks and can take a week.

Also Read IndiGo struggles to win back trust after chaos, faith on airlines completely dashed

Kuri Sen Chaudhuri, whose Goa-Calcutta flight was cancelled on December 5, received a message on Monday: “Dear 6E customer, we have initiated your refund of INR 14,388. The amount will reflect in your bank account within 5-7 working days.”

A travel agent in Calcutta said he had received ₹5 lakh from IndiGo for his passengers.

Some also reported receiving partial refunds. Abhisikta Roy, who had booked a “zero cancellation fee” Bengaluru ticket for ₹9,900 on December 2, received just ₹1,827. After persistent emails and social media posts, IndiGo requested her PNR and said they were “looking into the matter.” Her friend, booked on the same flight, has not received any refund.

Antara Ray, an associate professor at Presidency University, whose Patna-Calcutta flight on December 5 was cancelled, has yet to receive a refund. She booked a car for ₹14,000 after facing delays, cancellations and minimal communication from the airline.

She was scheduled on a Delhi-Calcutta flight with a stopover in Patna. Her Delhi-Patna flight on December 4 departed 12 hours late. “The Patna-Calcutta flight was supposed to leave at 9.45am, but we were informed at 9.25am that it had been cancelled,” she said. “I had no choice — IndiGo is the only carrier on this route, and both the Vande Bharat and Patna-Howrah Jan Shatabdi trains had left by then.”

The uncertainties forced her to book an expensive Air India flight on December 6 evening, which cost ₹21,000, though she later received a partial refund after ₹1,500 cancellation charges were deducted.