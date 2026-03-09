India’s T20 win over New Zealand sparks celebrations in Kolkata

Batteries of fireworks lit up the night sky in Calcutta as India beat New Zealand to lift the T20 World Cup trophy at Ahmedabad.

India played a near-perfect game, putting up a daunting target of 256 and then taking wickets at regular intervals to bundle the Kiwis out for 159 in 19 overs, winning by 96 runs.

Many cricket fans had expected a closer contest. But in the end, no one was complaining.

The atriums of swanky malls, social clubs, private terraces, banquets and the para clubs — every spot turned blue on Sunday evening. Calcutta shouted its lungs out for the Men.

As Jasprit Bumrah rattled the woodwork of the Kiwis batters, people were dancing on a slice of Prince Anwar Shah Road, where a screening had been organised.

Sakil Rahman, 47, who works at an automobile shop there, said the victory tasted sweeter because it was celebrated together.

“It was supposed to have been a high-voltage match. But in the end, it was a one-sided contest. India has too many match winners,” said Rahman.

Put in first, India started cautiously, but Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma soon put the Kiwi bowlers to the sword. As soon as Samson hit the first six off Matt Henry, the 200-plus crowd at LMNOQ, a terrace lounge on Park Street, let out a collective roar that was probably heard at Chowringhee.

Richi Cidrewal, 42, came from Lake Town with her husband. “Matches like these are best watched together in a lively atmosphere,” said Richi.

Almost every pub had organised screenings. Almost every table was occupied. It was difficult to tell diners from waiters at a pub because almost everyone wore a blue shirt.

The road was the only deserted place in the city on Sunday as everyone feasted on cricket. It was yet another example of how India’s favourite sport blurred differences.

A pall of gloom descended on the clubs by the banks of Rabindra Sarobar as three wickets fell in the 16th over. Calcutta Rowing Club and Lake Club had organised.

Saptarshi Basu, 46, a doctor in the critical care unit of a private hospital in Alipore, was watching the match at Calcutta Rowing Club. He could not stop praising Sanju Samson.

“I was at the Eden Gardens for the match against West Indies. Samson is special. He is so calm under pressure and so pleasing on the eyes,” he said. Before he could finish, Samson was out, caught in the deep.

Subhasish Roy, 67, was watching the match at the Lake Club. “India has to catch well. Catches win matches,” he said.

Avijit Ghosh, 65, watched the match with his nephew and his friends at their family home in Bhowanipore. “He gets so animated every time something happens that we have to pacify him,” said Dwaipayan, his nephew.

When India reached 200 in the 15th over, Ghosh, an ardent cricket lover, said what many would agree with: “New Zealand are a great side. They have troubled us more than probably any other team have in the recent past. A victory in a World Cup final against New Zealand will be very special.”

More than one mall in the city had organised screenings.

Around 8pm, the atrium of Acropolis Mall was crowded. But the stores were empty. Everyone was busy watching the match on the giant screen. As Shivam Dube hit a flurry of boundaries in the last over, the roar hit the roof.