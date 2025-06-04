Hotel fire: Permits sought

The fire department on Tuesday sent a notice to the owner of Hotel Mangalam seeking documents related to the permissions it has.

The move came after a fire in a room on the hotel’s fourth floor necessitated the evacuation of all guests early on Monday.

The hotel authorities were yet to respond till Tuesday evening, fire department officials said.

The hotel, sealed off on Monday, will be closed till clearance from the fire department.

Around 50 guests and employees were trapped in the five-storey hotel on Sarat Bose Road early on Monday as a fire broke out in the AC of a room.

The whole hotel was booked for a wedding.

All the guests managed to come out of the hotel and no one was trapped or injured.

“We are yet to get the details of the guest who was staying in the room where the fire started. When our officers had reached, it was empty but the AC was on. The fire had started from the AC,” said a fire department official.

Most of the guests had vacated the rooms and come out of the building before the firefighters arrived.

However, the challenge that the firefighters faced was to extract the smoke and control the flames.

“We divided our personnel into two teams. One was working on controlling the fire and the other on carrying out search operations in the hotel,” said the official.

A firefighter who was in the first team fell sick because of the thick smoke and was taken to SSKM Hospital, the official said.

Police said they had yet to receive any complaint from the fire department regarding alleged violations in the hotel.

Fire officials said although the fire safety equipment allegedly did not work, they would check the hotel’s documents before deciding the course of action.

The Mangalam Hotel fire was reported around a month after 14 people were killed in a fire at Rituraj Hotel in central Calcutta.