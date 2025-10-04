Helmet use up, but drink-driving rises while rash rides to other violations drop down

Two-wheeler traffic violations in the city during Puja were fewer this year compared to the festival days in 2024.

According to the records of Kolkata Police, the number of two-wheeler riders prosecuted for helmet-less riding and riding with more than one pillion rider has reduced to a large extent this year.

“Last year, 7,109 riders were prosecuted for riding without a helmet between Chaturthi and Dashami. This year, the figure is 5,512. Similarly, this Durga Puja, 2,016 persons have been prosecuted for riding with excess pillion riders, compared to 4,343 last year during the same time span,” an officer said.

Senior officers attributed this dip in two-wheeler offences to large-scale awareness and the success of the Safe Drive Save Life campaign.

The police said the cases of rash driving have also come down slightly, but the number of prosecutions for drink-driving has gone up from 733 to 818 this year between Chaturthi and Dashami.

However, sources said if the other traffic offences like signal violations, no parking offences or central line violations are considered, the number has gone up this year compared to last year.

“Our main focus this year was on two-wheeler prosecutions as they cause maximum violations. We carried out special drives and routine checking to ensure there was a check on speeding and racing, on riding without helmets or on riding with more than one pillion rider,” said an officer.

Not just under the Kolkata Police area, two-wheeler riders were the biggest cause of concern under the Bidhannagar police’s jurisdiction during the festival days.

Out of the 5,958 vehicles Bidhannagar police prosecuted between Mahalaya and Dashami, 3,054 were two-wheelers, including 1,403 cases of riding with excess pillion riders.

“To ensure a safe, smooth, and incident-free Durga Puja, Bidhannagar police undertook proactive measures against violators...5,958 vehicles were prosecuted, resulting in the collection of around ₹50 lakh fine between Mahalaya and Dashami,” said an officer of Bidhannagar police.