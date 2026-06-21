CID quizzes Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in sign probe at Bhowanipore residence

One of Trinamool’s founding members in 1998 and now the party’s Ballygunge MLA, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, faced CID interrogation at his Bhowanipore residence on Saturday in connection with a probe into alleged signature forgery involving some of his fellow legislators.

After nearly an hour of questioning, the CID officers left without making any statement.

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Chattopadhyay said he had cooperated fully. “I cooperated 200% and will do so in the future,” the 82-year-old said.

“We had invited all our members (MLAs) to the meeting in complete trust. The wrongdoing was committed by those who attended the meeting and later went to lodge a complaint with the Speaker,” he added.

His remarks were aimed at two now-expelled Trinamool MLAs — Ritabrata Banerjee of Uluberia East and Sandipan Saha of Entally — who alleged that their signatures had been forged on a party document submitted to the Speaker on May 20, nominating Chattopadhyay as the leader of the Opposition.

The two MLAs filed a complaint at Hare Street police station. A formal FIR was registered, and the CID took over the investigation.

“I have not knowingly committed any injustice in my life. If someone says otherwise, let him prove it,” Chattopadhyay said on Saturday.

He maintained that the party had trusted all its legislators while inviting them to attend the May 6 meeting. “As far as I remember, almost everyone who signed the document was present at the meeting, barring one,” he said.

The CID has questioned several Trinamool leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, in the case.

CID sources said Chattopadhyay handed the team the original resolution book during Saturday’s interrogation. “We will verify if it is the original resolution book that we have been searching for,” a senior CID officer said.

The document in the CID’s possession lists the signatories, beginning with Chattopadhyay and ending with Madan Mitra, the Trinamool MLA from Kamarhati.

“The following members were present to elect the Leader of the Opposition, the Deputy, and the Chief Whip of the All India Trinamool Congress today, 06/05/2026, Wednesday, at 3.30pm, at 30B, Harish Chatterjee Street,” the document states.

The signatures of MLAs appear below this statement, written in Bengali, in the “Meeting Resolution Book”.

A copy of the resolution book, bearing Abhishek’s signature, was attached to the letter sent to the Speaker on May 20. His designation in the document is listed as “National General Secretary, All India Trinamool Congress”.

The resolution book concludes with a note stating that 10 newly elected MLAs were absent from the meeting. Of them, eight were unable to attend because of disturbances in their constituencies, while two were ill.

Chattopadhyay’s interrogation came a day after the CID made an unsuccessful attempt to serve a summons on Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee in connection with the case. He was not at home at the time. Banerjee is appearing as senior counsel for Chattopadhyay in his case challenging the Bengal Speaker’s recognition of a rebel Trinamool MLA as the leader of the Opposition.