Hangout zone for Action Area II 

Action Area II, the least populated and least developed part of New Town, got a new community space with the opening of Taranyo. The amusement park for children shares a boundary wall to the right with Eco Urban Village in Action Area IIB.

The best feature of the park is the big waterbody it looks out to, which continues along the edge of Eco Urban Village as well. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who opened it simultaneously with Susampanno on July 17, said boating facilities might be added later. There is a 150m walking trail surrounding a grassy patch in the centre of which is a play area for children. The area is equipped with eight swings, a couple of see-saws, a slide and a climber.

A top view of the open-air theatre jutting into the lake at Taranyo

At a side of the waterfront, a circular stage juts out into the water, reachable by a flight of half a dozen steps. This is a mini open-air auditorium where an audience of about 200 can sit on the gallery steps or simply watch from the grassy lawns. Hidco officials expect the area to be used for performances by youngsters.

At the centre is a two-storeyed bungalow-style cafeteria. Its verandahs on both sides have great views of the waterbody. Currently, tea, coffee and light snacks are available on sale from 12noon to 8.30pm. The menu card will be drawn up depending on the demands of visitors. The cafeteria will fill in a gap for visitors to Eco Urban Village next door too as there is no eatery there.

While Eco Urban Village has an entry fee of Rs 10, entry to Taranyo is free. The authorities have not yet decided whether the cafeteria or a part thereof would be let out for private parties.

A smaller two-storeyed structure at the other end of the ground has an office and a toilet block. The project cost was Rs 10 crore.

Staff members at work inside said the park has stayed deserted since the opening day with little awareness among local residents about its existence. There are housing complexes like Anahita and Teen Kanya nearby.

The entry to Street 645 that leads to Eco Urban Village and Taranyo. The extension of the divider makes it difficult for vehicles to turn into the correct lane from the main road Sudeshna Banerjee

Word of caution

A feature that the authorities need to look into is the entry point to Street 645 which leads to both Eco Urban Village and Taranyo. The divider on the main road of Action Area IIB blocks cars from taking a left turn and get access to the in-bound lane. Instead, the divider opens only into the outbound lane. Cars that want to follow rules and take the inbound lane have to take a sharp, hairline bend around the divider. But The Telegraph Salt Lake noticed most vehicles turning left at right angles which is leading them into the outbound lane. Several had to dodge a head-on collision if any vehicle was on its way out just then.