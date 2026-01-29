Goods vehicle movement restricted across Kolkata during Madhyamik exam days

Kolkata Traffic Police has issued a notification stating that vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the city will be regulated during the Secondary (Madhyamik) Examination, 2026, scheduled from February 2 to 12, an official said on Thursday.

The notification, issued by Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma on Wednesday, cited powers under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Calcutta Police Act, the Calcutta Suburban Police Act, and the West Bengal Traffic Regulations Act, 1965, along with relevant government orders.

According to the order, movement of all types of goods vehicles within the city (excluding Bhangar division) will be restricted from 6 am to 12 noon on February 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in view of the Secondary (Madhyamik) Examination.

Vehicular traffic may also be diverted or restricted near examination centres as deemed necessary by the on-duty traffic police.

Emergency vehicles, including those carrying LPG cylinders, petroleum, oil, lubricants, oxygen, milk, medicine, vegetables, fruits, fish, and CNG, will be allowed to operate until 8 am on the specified dates, the notification said.

The traffic regulations will be in force in addition to other normal restrictions in the city, it added. The notification is aimed at preventing danger, obstruction, or inconvenience to the public during the examination period.