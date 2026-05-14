CBSE XII marks stay steady in city schools: Concern over top-end score dip

The school average in several CBSE schools remained steady like last year, several principals said after the publication of the CBSE Class XII results on Wednesday.

Some schools noted a dip in the number of high scorers in the 95% and above bracket, principals said.

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“The science and English marks are disappointing, and we had expected some boys to do much better. Commerce boys have done better than science,” said Loveleen Saigal, principal, Birla High School for Boys.

At South Point High School, 25 students scored more than 95%, which was 48 last year. “It is down from 8.59% to 4.4% this year,” said Jaidev Ghosh, principal, South Point High School.

Several top schools in the city were dissatisfied with the marks students scored in science subjects like physics, chemistry, and English.

“Since English is compulsory, it brings down the percentage of students,” said Monami Chattopadhyay, principal, Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir.

According to Chattopadhyay, 37 students scored more than 95% this year, compared to 40 students last year.

At Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, the school average is 86.27% this year, which was 86.41% last year.

At South Point High School, the school average is 82.61% this year, which was 82.67% last year.

At Shri Shikshayatan School, the school average is 88.04% this year, which was 88.36% last year.

At Delhi Public School Ruby Park, the school average is 84.67%, which was

84.35% last year.

At Sushila Birla Girls’ School, the school average is 86.7%, down from 88% last year.

At The Newtown School, the average has gone up to 83.32% from 79.41% last year.

Several principals said the marks are a reality check.

“Children have got what they deserve. Ninety students scored 90 and above, as against 110 students last year, but at the same time, we have nobody in the 60 to 70% range. There are 23 students between 70% and 80%, which was 30 last year,” said Sangeeta Tandon, principal, Shri Shkshayatan School.

This is the first year when the board introduced on-screen marking for the evaluation of Class XII answer scripts. The system reduced human intervention and by minimising manual handling, the board said.