Bengal ends tenure of college governing body presidents and members

The state government on Tuesday terminated the tenures of the presidents and other nominated members of the governing bodies of all government-aided colleges, with immediate effect.

A deputy secretary of the higher education department issued an order to college heads announcing the termination.

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The governing-body presidents of these colleges were chosen by the Mamata Banerjee government. Mostly, they were TMC leaders.

A college principal said that last week, they received a directive from the education department, asking them not to hold any meetings of the governing body until further notice.

“Then came the order to terminate the tenure of the president and other nominated members. When Mamata Banerjee came to power in May 2011, she did the same,” a college principal said.

An education department official said many of the governing body presidents tendered their resignations after May 4.